Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for light passenger vehicles

The Roads Department of Georgia’s Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure has informed the RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies that as of January 26, 2017 Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for light passenger vehicles with antiskid chains.

The highway crew continues carrying out cleaning works along the highway.

The ministry has reported that further information will be provided soon.

