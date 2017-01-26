Tata Steel 2017: GM Levon Aronian scores another victory

Armenian Grandmaster (GM) Levon Aronian has scored a victory in the 2017 Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament being held in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands. In the tenth-round match Levon Aronian playing with black figures defeated GM Richard Rapport of Hungary on move 28.

In other games of the round 10 Wesley So defeated Radoslaw Wojtaszek, while Sergey Karjakin won the game against Dmitry Andreikin.

GM Pentala Harikrishna and Wei, on the other hand, settled for a draw against Magnus Carlsen and GM Anish Giri, respectively.

After ten rounds Wesley So have strengthened his hold of the solo lead with 7 points followed by Levon Aronian, Magnus Carlsen, Pavel Eljanov, Wei Yi and Sergey Karjakin – all holding 6 points.