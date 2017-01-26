Next active Mediterranean cyclone approaches Armenia, Surenyan says

Today, in the afternoon the force of the cyclone will weaken due to which the intensity of the snowfalls will reduce as well. Head of the Meteorological Centre of the Hydromet Service of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Gagik Surenyan noted the aforesaid in a post on facebook, Panorama.am reports.

“Tomorrow, at dawn the next active cyclone will approach the territory of Armenia. On 27 and 28 January, as well as overnight 29 January Armenia will be under the influence of that active cyclone, as a result of which abundant snowfalls are forecast in all the regions of Armenia with snowstorms and low visibility across the mountainous areas. The air temperature will continue increasing until 28 January, however it will fall again starting 29 January,” Surenyan noted in his post.