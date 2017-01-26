Russian ambassador to India dies aged 67

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin died from illness at the age of 67 in New Delhi, Sputnik News reports referring to the Russian Embassy in India.

“The Russian Embassy in the Republic of India informs with deep sorrow that Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India A. M. Kadakin has died after a brief illness in one of the central hospitals of New Delhi,” the embassy said.

Kadakin served as Russian ambassador to India since October 2009, following a 1999-2004 stint at the post.