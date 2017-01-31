RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan recommends U.S. official to take sedatives

Editor-in-chief of famous Russian news channel RT Margarita Simonyan has recommended U.S. State Department Spokesman John Kirby to take sedative drugs in order to maintain mental stability. Earlier, during a briefing Kirby lost temper after Armenian reporter Gayane Chichakyan’s question. Panorama.am reports referring to Lenta.ru Russian news agency.

“First of all it is not a pleasant situation. We have always believed that people serving in diplomatic institutions should be restrained and quiet,” Lenta.ru reports citing Simonyan.

She has noted that there are numerous medications in the U.S. which stabilize the mental state and are used by famous people.

“Probably we need to draw the official’s attention to those drugs,” she noted.