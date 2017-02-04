Good news about ‘not being nominated’

Recently, one of my relatives told me that an experienced politician who was not a lawmaker at that time had invited him to his office and begun talking about his regular and 25 years repeated chorus, “we must do something for this country to…” and so on. My relative has interrupted this dull monologue saying, “Do you want to become an MP, I will help you as much as I can but do not mix up the conversations about the “country” with it?”

Indeed, there are people who being a lawmaker at least for one convocation do not imagine their life without the mandate. The reasons are comprehensible. Firstly, you cannot receive a salary of AMD 600 000 everywhere, and in return, you may almost not do anything. Secondly, wondering around “powers of the country” and oligarchs causes a moral satisfaction. And eventually, it allows mediating in various economic issues. Moreover, this is done both by pro-government and opposition lawmakers.

The weeping statements about the “situation of the country” causes only a smile. People who have taken the advantage of the existing unfair system from “A to Z” for 25 years, today, they have decided to fight for justice. Oligarchs, whose unpaid taxes cause the pensioners, as well as thousands of people living today by the salary, are forced to solve major social problems every day or leave the country, are talking about poverty and emigration. As the Chairman of the Helsinki Committee of Armenia, Avetik Ishkhanyan, rightly noted recently that today, the pre-election campaign is actually a fight for corruption leverages.

But we also receive good news against this background: respectful people declare about their non-participation in the elections, therewith raising their rating furthermore, such as Larisa Alaverdyan, Alexander Arzumanyan and Khachatur Sukiasyan. Hopefully, Tevan Poghosyan will also join them. They prove that it is possible to live in Armenia, be useful to the country and at the same time, not be a Member of Parliament.

Khachatur Sukiasyan’s decision is particularly applauded, which should become a guideline for other major businessmen. Are you engaged in businesses, a green light to you, but do not try to squeeze into the parliament or the government by roughly violating the law and concocting “swindles” about “accredited governance”. Anyhow, no one believes these fairy tales.

By no means I urge the voters to boycott the elections, we must choose the best ones from what we have. On the other hand, I clearly understand those who do not want to be nominated.