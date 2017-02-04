NKR Defense Ministry: Tension increased on the contact line overnight

Overnight February 3-4, increased tension was registered on the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan. As the Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry told Panorama.am the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire more than 50 times firing over 250 shots towards the Armenian frontier troops from weapons of different calibers meanwhile applying 60 and 82mm mortars and AGS-17 grenade launchers. The adversary fired a total of 98 shells from 60 and 82mm mortars in the eastern and north-eastern direction of the contact line.

The NKR Defense Army forces confidently fulfilled their combat duty and took countermeasures in cases of necessity.

Currently the frontline situation is relatively calm.