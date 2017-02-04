U.S.-backed Syrian force starts new phase of Raqqa assault

An alliance of U.S.-backed militias said it had begun a new phase of its campaign against the ISIS-held city of Raqqa on Saturday and aimed to complete its encirclement. CBC reports.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement the action was being undertaken with “increasing support from the (U.S.-led) international coalition forces through guaranteeing air cover for our forces’ advances, or via the help provided by their special teams to our forces on the battle ground.”

The city, which has been under ISIS control since early 2014, is home to some of the group’s top leaders and is seen as the key to defeating the group militarily.