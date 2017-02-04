Iran tests missile and radar systems, defying U.S. sanctions

Iran is holding a military exercise on Saturday to test its missile and radar systems, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on Tehran for a recent ballistic missile test. CBC reports.

The United States sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities related to Iran’s missile program and Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn said the United States was putting Iran on notice over its “destabilising activity.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards website said the aim of the military exercise in Semnan province was to “showcase the power of Iran’s revolution and to dismiss the sanctions.”

Iranian state news agencies reported that home-made missile systems, radars, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems would be tested in the drill.

Although tensions between Washington and Iran have risen, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday he was not considering raising the number of U.S. forces in the Middle East to address Iran’s “misbehaviour” at this time, but warned the world would not ignore Iranian activities.