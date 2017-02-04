‘The world can only apploud’: John Evans to Artsakh Ombudsman

Ruben Melikyan, the Ombudsman of Artsakh has visited Mr. Elnur Huseynzade, a citizen of Azerbaijan, who was arrested on 1 February, 2017 for suspicion of sabotage attempt and illegal border cross.

During the confidential interview, Mr. Huseynzade did not complain about his health or treatment towards him. Artsakh ombudsman handed him the European convention on human rights and fundamental freedoms.

U.S. former Ambassador to Armenia John Evans commented on Artsakh Ombudsman’s post on Twitter:” The world can only applaud when captured/arrested are treated with dignity/respect. Needs to be mutual, though”.