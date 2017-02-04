Trump vows to restore travel ban suspended by federal judge

US President Donald Trump has vowed to overturn a legal ruling which suspended his ban on travellers from seven mainly Muslim countries.

He described federal judge James Robart as a “so-called” justice whose “ridiculous” opinion “essentially takes law-enforcement away from” the US.

Judge Robart ruled that the prohibition was unconstitutional.

Several airlines have said they are allowing nationals targeted by the ban to board flights to America.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Mr Trump said on Twitter.

The US administration argues that his executive order last week, which caused confusion and anger, is designed to protect the US.

The ban’s implementation was halted with immediate effect by Judge Robart’s ruling in Seattle.

Customs officials told airlines that they could resume boarding banned travellers. Within hours, Qatar Airways said it would do so, followed by Air France.