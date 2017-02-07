Postanjyan Calls to Invite Garo Paylan to Armenia

Armenian Member of Parliament Zaruhi Postanjyan on Monday called to invite Garo Paylan, Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, to Armenia. Asbarez reports.

According to Postanjyan, “Paylan should address the Armenian parliament and reach out to all our compatriots around the world with a message.”

Postanjyan called on the National Assembly Speaker Galust Sahakyan to send an official invitation to Paylan, stressing that it is necessary for the Armenian government to show solidarity to someone who religiously raises Armenian issues in the Turkish parliament.

“The matter needs to be discussed further. We should consider the feasibility of inviting him to Armenia and to understand what the message behind the invitation would be. I welcome the idea, it is acceptable for us, yet we should consider the political context as well,” Sahakyan said.