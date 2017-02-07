Explosion on Vayk-Meghri Highway

On February 6, at 09:29 an emergency call was received that a car was burning on the 1st km of Vayk-Meghri highway. There were no casualties.

A fire brigade left for the scene.

It turned out that an explosion with fire had occurred in the compressor room of a gas station on the 139th km of Yerevan-Meghri highway. As a result of the explosion the roof and 3 pressure cylinders were damaged.

The fire was localized at 09:50 and extinguished at 09:58. The compressor room and 2 gas filling machines burnt