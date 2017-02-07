Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 23:25 | February 7 2017

Explosion on Vayk-Meghri Highway

Explosion on Vayk-Meghri Highway

On February 6, at 09:29 an emergency call was received that a car was burning on the 1st km of Vayk-Meghri highway. There were no casualties.

A fire brigade left for the scene.

It turned out that an explosion with fire had occurred in the compressor room of a gas station on the 139th km of Yerevan-Meghri highway. As a result of the explosion the roof and 3 pressure cylinders were damaged.

The fire was localized at 09:50 and extinguished at 09:58. The compressor room and 2 gas filling machines burnt

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Categories: Accidents
Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook