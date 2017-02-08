Paying Tribute in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex

On February 7, the delegation led by the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of Parliament of the Kingdom of Sweden Kenneth G. Forslund, being on a working visit in Armenia, accompanied by the Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the RA National Assembly Artak Zakaryan visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

The members of the delegation laid flowers at the monument perpetuating the memory of the innocent victims and honoured the memory of the Holy Martyrs in one-minute silence.

The guests had been at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and got familiarized with the documents and photos assuring the Genocide.