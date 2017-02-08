‘Belarusian authorities demonstrate demonstrate putting political benefit above democratic norms՛ 

Comment by the NKR MFA Information and Public Relations Department to Artsakhpress Agency

How would you comment on the decision of the Supreme Court of Belarus rejecting the appeal on the case of Alexander Lapshin?

The verdict of the Supreme Court of Belarus, which has upheld the decision to hand over well-known blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan for criminal prosecution is not only an expression of outright support for the policy of intimidating foreign citizens pursued by the Azerbaijani authorities, but also a flagrant violation of the fundamental rights to the freedom of movement and freedom of speech. Intending to hand over Alexander Lapshinto Azerbaijan at the request of Baku, based on the trumped-up and politically biased case, the Belarusian authorities demonstrate that they put political benefit above democratic norms and principles of legitimacy and justice.