 ‘Looks like we should make landing to help our Ambassador to Belarus work’

“I do not think that we need to recall him. He does not do anything, let him stay. He is not a disturbing factor. He will neither be helpful nor obstruct,” said the first Ombudsman, human right defender Larisa Alaverdyan recently at the meeting with the journalists at the “Armenpress”, referring to the calls voiced at the National Assembly to recall the RA Ambassador to Belarus Armen Khachatryan in connection with extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin by Belarus.

“Listening to his interview, it looks like we should make a landing to help him to work,” said Larisa Alaverdyan in irony. As for freezing Armenia’s accession to CSTO, she said, “The CSTO agreements do not always function if such cases, “We should not withdraw from the CSTO but to lay a demand for discussing the inappropriate conduct of Belarus.”