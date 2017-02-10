 ‘No control of RA-NKR border by Azerbaijan: Lapshin’s action is no break of law:’ Simon Babayan

“The Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan stipulates that illegal crossing is considered the action when the crossing is carried out on the protected frontier. The Azerbaijani authorities do not control the RA-NKR border which has an access to NKR,” said a member of the Committee dealing with Lapshin’s defense affairs at the RA Chamber of Attorneys, Director of the School of Attorneys, Simon Babayan, at the “Armenpress” center, referring to the charges against blogger Alexander Lapshin extradited to Azerbaijan by Belarus. He also indicated that the extradition is not legitimate. Given this, Lapshin’s action, according to Babayan, is not a violation of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

The RA Chamber of Advocates is cooperating with Lapshin’s relatives, “We have rendered advice-assistance as there is not chance to demonstrate a direct legal assistance,” said Babayan. He thinks that Lapshin’s precedent can be dangerous because there are other countries having conflicts, while the international community should refer an appropriate reaction to Azerbaijan. Regarding the issue of disputing Azerbaijan’s actions at the ECHR, the speaker noted, “Armenia’s participation in this issue is problematic. The issue should be disputed by Lapshin’s relatives and Belarus.”