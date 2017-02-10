Alexander Lapshin unknown to Interpol’s database

As we already reported, Narek Malyan, the advisor of Chief of Police of the Republic of Armenia, posted on his Facebook account that the name of Alexander Lapshin is not on Interpol’s wanted list. Police of the Republic of Armenia posted the full request and Interpol’s answer.

REQUEST

Dear colleagues,

Please be informed that the extradition of the Russian and Israeli citizen, well-known blogger Alexander Lapshin, dob 04.02.1976 by the competent authorities of Belarus to Azerbaijani authorities has recently got large public resonance.

According to the official sources of Belarus, Alexander Lapshin was arrested in Belarus for being wanted on international level through Interpol channels by the initiative of Azerbaijan, which certainly was a great surprise for us as the mentioned individual is prosecuted for political purposes.

The checks made by our NCB through the e-ASF system didn’t give any positive result.

In the view of the mentioned above, you are kindly requested as a matter of urgency to inform us whether Alexander Lapshin was/is actually wanted by Azerbaijani authorities on international level or not, and whether any cooperation was conducted through Interpol channels, or not. In case of positive result, you are kindly requested to inform whether the request of Azerbaijani authorities on declaring international searches was examined in the frames of the art.3 of Interpol’s Constitution, and inform us about the results.

Taking into account the baseless circulation of Interpol’s name, which negatively affects to the role and reputation of the Organization, you are kindly requested as a matter of urgency to give a prompt response to our request.

Thank you for cooperation.

ANSWER

Dear colleagues,

We have checked and confirm that the subject is unknown to IPSG databases, we also have transferred your request to our legal department and will inform you as soon as we have more information.

Thanks and Regards,

Command and Coordination Center

Operational Police Support & Analysis Directorate

ICPO – INTERPOL

General Secretariat

Lyon – France