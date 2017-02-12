All depends on Seyran Ohanyan’s leading-non-leading the list of the Alliance

Recently, RA former Foreign Minister, “Unity” leader party Vartan Oskanian, in an interview with journalists at the end of the youth founding congress, has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Seyran Ohanyan and the alliance formed around him.

Note that several days ago, in an interview with “Aravot, former human rights activist and a member of “Unity” party Karen Andreasyan announced that he will abandon the “Unity” if Seyran Ohanyan leads the list of the alliance in which the “Unity” party is involved. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Aram Sargsyan, the leader of Democratic Party of Armenia which constitutes a part of the alliance formed around Seyran Ohanyan and Vartan Oskanian, announced that there are no discrepancies connected to Seyran Ohanyan’s heading the alliance, “There is no such problem. Seyran Ohanyan will lead the alliance. This is the view of Viktor Dallakyan and others. The discontents existing inside the “Unity” are the internal problems of their party which should be settled by them.”

Recently, Vartan Oskanian informed that the list is not final, “When the potential political forces will make their final decision to join the alliance, I’m sure that we can make a pretty good list.” “Aravot” asked Karen Andreasyan whether we can conclude from Vartan Oskanian’s statements that the issue of Seyran Ohanyan to lead the alliance is not particularly liked by the “Unity” party, and whether the party will possibly leave the alliance, Mr. Andreasyan replied, it is not the “Unity” to leaving. Here, the “Unity” is the leading force. Either it will attend alone or with other forces. I hope that there will be an alliance and also the right leader of the alliance.” Karen Andreasyan considered the discussions positive that are going on with “Heritage”, and there is no final decision whether Seyran Ohanyan must lead the list of the alliance where the “Union” also in involved. “I personally am waiting for the final decision which I believe other party supporters are also waiting: who and how this person will lead the list of the alliance.”

Mr. Andreasyan was reluctant to make a statement on behalf of the party, he only insisted his earlier position, “If Seyran Ohanyan leads the list, then I do not see myself there. If the leader is in compliance with my visualized values, I will be glad to continue to fight for the sake of values which the “Unity” has set forth. To our reminder that once he was offering Zaruhi Postanjyan to lead the alliance, so whether now he is of the same opinion, Mr. Andreasyan replied, “If all the known politicians put aside their personalities and offer Zaruhi to lead the list as a woman politician with a trajectory, it can send a positive impulse to the public.”

To our observation that “Heritage” has not yet decided which force to cooperate with, hesitating between Ohanyan-Oskanian alliance. Gagik Tsarukyan, and “Yelk”, so whether it is effective to cooperate with such a force having such a position, Mr. Andreasyan countered, “I do not see anything here to be jealous or controversial. It is understandable why the “Heritage” is working in several directions. I welcome the fact that “Heritage” is trying to consolidate all opposition forces to see whether it is possible to pass the road together. We must not lose any person. If Zaruhi wants to call the alliance “Heritage”, let it be so, the politicians with opposition ambitions should give way to those who have not been in the power recently. Giving a unique logical response to each one, everything should be done to consolidate people.”

To our question about the reason that the alliance formed around Seyran Ohanyan and Vartan Oskanian is collapsing not being completely formed, for example, the Union for National Self-Determination abandoned the alliance, Mr. Andreasyan replied, “I’m not going to comment on the entry and withdrawal of any force which is not highly important for me. Importantly, to be in “Heritage”, “Union” alliance. As for the collapse of the alliance as you mention, then I do not agree as the alliance has not yet been finalized, when it is finalized then we can talk what it looks like.” We noted that there are rumors that Samvel Babayan is also influential in the alliance, Mr. Andreasyan replied, “I have never seen Samvel Babayan in the “Unity” party, I do not comment on all other rumors.”