Vahram Baghdasaryan advice: what to do in case of bribery

To the question of journalists, how the Republican Party will go to the elections again with Arakel Movsisyan and Mher Sedrakyan, Vahram Baghdasaryan replied at the briefing, “RPA will go as a political party.” He called on other forces to include politicians to their lists, and the society will give an assessment to people on the precinct lists, “People’s main complaint is that there are now people in the parliament who do not match the parameters to be a lawmaker. The public must be vigilant and vote to people and the politicians whose future is connected to this country.”

To the question of whether Serzh Sargsyan will lead the RPA list, Vahram Baghdasaryan replied, “You were patient quite a long time, be patient a couple of days. Why are you in a hurry?” To the question that there are alerts about the election bribes by Republicans, Mr. Baghdasaryan replied, “I ask everybody, if there are similar offers, let them report to the media. I am categorically against such phenomena. If there are such phenomena which I do not exclude that there will be such attempts, we have repeatedly talked about the bear’s service, raise these issues and you will see the reaction.”