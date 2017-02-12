‘Arthur Baghdasaryan leads Armenian Renaissance party list’ 

NA MP Hovhannes Margaryan will be nominated in the upcoming parliamentary elections by the “Armenian Renaissance” party proportional and rating list. Told the MP to the journalist during the party congress. Hovhannes Margaryan noted that the party list will be headed by Arthur Baghdasaryan. He said that ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, the discussions are underway and everything will be clear in the coming days, “Yesterday, a leader of a political force called me and asked to meet. As to who he was, I will not say,” said Margaryan. As for the probability of forming a coalition after the elections, Margaryan noted that forming coalitions should not be an end in itself for the party.

Arthur Baghdasaryan, leading the “Armenian Renaissance” party told in the recent party congress that as a person holding high offices in the past, announces that there are oil and gas supplies in Armenia. “They are deep in the ground and need to conduct serious research. The state must take care of them. The subsoil has become the property of some people, and must be returned to the people and make it a state property,” he said. According to Arthur Baghdasaryan, the subsoil wealth is unsparingly “raped”, “If an investigation is carried out, we will see how many mines are registered in the name of former minister and his relatives.”