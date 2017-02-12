EU’s Mogherini warns US not to ‘interfere’ in European politics

The EU’s foreign policy chief has cautioned Washington about meddling in the bloc’s political life. Reports Deutsche Welle. Trump’s administration has reached out to EU officials, asking which nation was next to leave, an ex-US ambassador said.

The EU’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, on Friday warned US President Donald Trump’s administration of meddling in European politics, saying the bloc’s relationship with Washington will be “transactional and pragmatic.”

“We do not interfere in US politics … and Europeans expect that America does not interfere in European politics,” Mogherini said after wrapping up meetings with US officials, including US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Last year, Trump praised the UK’s decision to leave the EU in a referendum commonly referred to as “Brexit,” prompting concerns across the bloc that he may seek to undermine the European project.