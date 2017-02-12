Eiffel Tower to be surrounded by bulletproof anti-terror glass wall

The wrought iron tower has been surrounded by metal fences since last year’s European football championships. The new proposal is part of a 300 million euro upgrade of the aging structure. Reports Deutsche Welle.

Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower, could soon be surrounded by a bullet-proof glass wall 2.5 meters (eight feet) high to prevent terror attacks, the city announced on Thursday.

The 20 million euro ($21.4 million) barrier would replace existing metal fences that were installed for the Euro 2016 football tournament.

“The terror threat remains high in Paris, and the most vulnerable sites, starting with the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures,” Deputy Mayor Jean-Francois Martins told reporters. He said the glass barriers would prevent individuals or vehicles from storming the famous site.

A statement from Paris City Hall said the transparent panels would replace the existing fences at the north and south of the 324-meter (1,063-foot) monument, which is visited by several million people each year

“We have three aims: improve the look, make access easier and strengthen the protection of visitors and staff,” Jean-Francois Martins, a city official, said in a statement.