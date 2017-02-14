Senor Hasratyan: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan is ultimately losing its ability to assess the reality soberly

“Today the Azerbaijani agitprop has spread another disinformation according to which the Armenian side has attempted a sabotage infiltration and their forces prevented it in time,” NKR Defense Army’s Spokesman Senor Hasratyan has noted the aforesaid in a post on facebook.

“By the way, in order to make the fiction more colourful, the magicians of Baku, as usual, have decided to release a rather tasteless and unprofessional footage as an “”irrefutable proof” to the claims, and which won’t be possible to understand even after studying it thoroughly… Anyways, as it is said tastes differ, but in addition to all of this the fact that the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan is ultimately losing its ability to soberly assess the reality is obvious…

And in the end, let me add something: pursuant to the official statement released by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on 12 February, “during the shootout aimed at preventing the shelling of the frontline positions by the adversary, contract serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Junior Sergeant Fuad Farhad oghlu Gafarov died.” We leave you with all the conclusions to be drawn from this,” Hasratyan added.