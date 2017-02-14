Picture of Russian ambassador’s assassination wins World Press Photo award

Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici has garnered this year’s World Press Photo of the Year, one of the most prestigious accolades for photo journalism. Reports Deutsche Welle.

Burhan Ozbilici’s image was captured in the seconds after the assassination of Andrey Karlov, then Russia’s ambassador to Turkey. Karlov was shot at an art gallery in Ankara in December 2016. The image depicts the rage and fury of the gunman, policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas, while the ambassador’s body lies lifeless in the background.

Jury chair Stuart Franklin called Ozbilici’s image “an incredibly hard-hitting news photograph,” AP reported.The photo went viral around the world following the assassination.