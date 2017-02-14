Berd-Chambarak roadway closed

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on February 14 by 00:00 some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass.

Berd-Chambarak roadway is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar, Sisian-Goris and the roadways of Tavush Province are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns and Vardenyats Pass.

According to the information received from the CMC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the South Ossetia of the RF Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for passenger vehicles in case of using tire chains