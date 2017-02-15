Bust to national hero of Armenia Tatoul Krpeyan will be placed in the park bearing his name

During the 1st meeting of the 9th session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, the draft decision on placement of the bust to the national hero of Armenia Tatoul Krpeyan was approved unanimously.

The bust will be placed in the park after Tatoul Krpeyan in Nor Nork administrative district. The park was constructed within the frames of the community programs of 2014 and opened in 2015.

It should be noted that the Art Commission adjunct to Yerevan Mayor approved the draft on placing the bust. The authors of the bust are sculptor Levon Tokmajyan and architect Grigor Babajanyan.