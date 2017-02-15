“Right way” of making list

Samvel Babayan, essentially, did not deny his involvement in the formation of the list of “Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian” (ORO) as claimed by Viktor Dallakyan who has abandoned the alliance. “I don’t care, I don’t care… who has a problem? Tell me and I will answer. Am I doing something wrong to save this country?” said Babayan to tert.am. If we leave aside the “boyish” element of this answer and the “presumption” whether allegedly it is possible to “save this country” by making a list, then the principle will remain by which the list of “alliances” is compiled. “Alliances” in parenthesis because if there are “locomotive” and “empty wagons”, then it is already not an alliance.

The principle which Samvel Babayan suggests for ORO alliance or whoever it is, this principle, in my opinion, is correct. Imagine parties with 2.5 members but with a seal, in other words, they are registered at the Justice Ministry. The leader of such a party wakes up every 5 years and announces, I am joining this or that alliance. As an argument, he again brings the point of “saving the country” but he has the passionate desire to become a lawmaker in his mind. And here, the 2.5-membership party is coming to the big “passing” party boss, saying, “I am forming an alliance with you and since I am a party leader, you must place me in the top 5 next to leaders like me. Moreover, you must give a position to me in the executive body after the elections.”

What should the leader of the “passing” party say? His first wish, of course, is to send such an “ally” to a faraway place. But …

But he has already announced that he is in favor of merging, consolidation and broad alliance. Therefore, he says, “we will think and negotiate.” The “2.5-membership” party bloats with pride and gives interviews here and there that he is in “political consultations”, “is clarifying the ideological foundations” and so on. But in the meantime, the members of passing party are complaining, so you, dear boss, do you send us away for the sake of some obscure wide consolidation? And the “boss”, eventually, realizes that people around him are correct, and the simple pragmatism suggests that those who have ungrounded ambitions should be really “sent” away.

That is why I think that the “Unity” party members truly should mainly be in the top ten of the ORO list, except for Seyran Ohanyan, Raffi Hovhannisyan and Armen Martirosyan who are well-known people in itself. Exactly by the same logic, the PAP party members should mainly be in the top 20-25 on the list of “Tsarukyan” alliance.

Why am I talking about 10 people in one case and 20-25 people in another case? Because they are the “limits” of these alliances. Maybe the party will be upset with my words. But who else if not a friend will tell the truth?