NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program Expert Group visits the NDRU, MoD, RA

On February 15, the expert group from the NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) visited the National Defense Research Univerity (NDRU), MoD, RA. President of the NDRU, Doctor of Political Science, Professor, Lieutenant-General Hayk Kotanjian welcomed the guests. He highlighted the support provided by the NATO expert group for the defense education reforms underway in Armenia.

Professor Hayk Kotanjian noted that the target of the Second Strategic Defense Review (SDR) of the RA, launched in 2014, is the review of the National Security Strategy (NSS) of the RA. This work will be implemented through the adoption of the National Cybersecurity Strategy (NCS) of the RA based on the Draft NCS, which was developed at the NDRU and reviewed by the experts of the U.S. National Defense University (NDU) and the NATO PfP Consortium’s Working Group on Cyber Security Reference Curriculum Writing.

NDRU’s Vice President for Research, Head of the Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) of the NDRU, PhD in History, Beniamin Poghosyan presented the University’s main activities and work done after the visit of the expert group in March, 2016. Head of the Center for National Security Policy and Information-Communication Technologies of the NDRU Arman Grigoryan presented the main results of the Center’s activities.

The coordinator-consultant of the NDRU’s educational activities, Doctor of Political Science, Professor Arthur Atanesyan presented the work done aimed at launching the Interagency Executive Education Certificate and Master Programs. The steps taken towards the organization of strategic-operational-level military education in the NDRU, suggested by the NATO DEEP experts in March 2016, were also touched upon. The Head of the Academic-Educational Center of the NDRU’s National Institute for Strategic Defence Security Education Anna Gevorgyan presented the main activities of the Center.

The presentations were followed by Q&A session and a professional discussion ensued. At the end, the NATO DEEP expert group expressed satisfaction with the visit.

National Defense Research University