Armenian Genocide commemoration to be held in Times Square on April 23

Thousands will gather in New York’s Times Square (43rd St./Broadway) to commemorate the 102nd anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide On April 23, 2-4 p.m. In recognition of Genocide Awareness Month in April, Holocaust Remembrance Day will also be commemorated, along with other genocides committed in contemporary history.

This powerful event, free and open to the public, will honor the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire and the millions of victims of genocide worldwide. Speakers will include well-known artists, politicians, academics and humanitarians. Dr. Rachel Goshgarian, Professor of History at Lafayette College and Armen McOmber, Esq. will preside over the program. The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Turkey is Guilty of Genocide: Denying the Undeniable is a Crime.”

The 102nd Armenian Genocide Commemoration is organized by the Mid-Atlantic chapters of the Knights & Daughters of Vartan (www.kofv.org), an international Armenian fraternal organization headquartered in the United States, and co-sponsored by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), the Armenian Assembly of America, and the Armenian Council of America and the Armenian Democratic League-Ramgavars.

Participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America, Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), Armenian Catholic Eparchy for U.S. and Canada, the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA), the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF), Armenian youth organizations and university Armenian clubs.

For more information, please visit, www.kofv.org/main/april232017/.