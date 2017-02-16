NKR Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani forces fire anti-tank grenade launcher overnight

The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijan for 44 times overnight February 15-16, firing around 500 shots toward the Armenian positions from firearms of different calibers.

As the NKR Defense Army reports in a released statement, apart from firearms the adversary used 60mm mortar (1 shell) and anti-tank grenade launcher (4 shells) in the eastern directions of the Line of Contact.

Defense Army vanguard units are in full control over the frontline situation and continue confidently fulfilling their military duty.