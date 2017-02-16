PM briefed on work to tap diaspora potential

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited today the Center for Strategic Initiatives, where a consultation was held to discuss ways of using the Diaspora’s potential in implementing various investment projects and ensuring good governance in Armenia.

Presenting in detail the areas of cooperation with the Armenian Diaspora, Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan said there is an extensive network of relationship established with Armenian communities worldwide. According to Hranush Hakobyan, extensive work has been done to funnel the Diaspora’s potential toward Armenia and Artsakh. As a result, there are many successful examples.

Stressing the importance of active cooperation with the Armenian Diaspora, Prime Minister Karapetyan instructed the Minister to join the government agencies and the Center for Strategic Initiatives with a view to introducing to Diaspora-based businesses the already selected investment projects.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized the need to make a more targeted use of the network developed by the Ministry of Diaspora, involving the potential of Armenia’s foreign embassies.