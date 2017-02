On February 15, at 19:37 local time, (at 15:37 by Grinvich), the RA MES Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 41.420 and eastern longitude 44.090 geographic coordinates (Georgia-Armenia border zone, 14 km north-west of the town of Dmanisi), with 2.6 magnitude and 10 km depth.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 points at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was not felt in the Republic of Armenia.