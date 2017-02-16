RA Emergency Situations Minister receives Ambassador of Japan: ways of further expansion of cooperation outlined

On February 15, RA Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Armenia H.E. Mr. Eiji Taguchi and Counsellor of Japan Embassy Mr. Kenichiro Sasame. The meeting aimed to discuss the implementation of existent joint programs of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations and Japan and expansion of cooperation in various fields.

In his speech addressed to the Ambassador, the Minister of Emergency Situations noted, that the cooperation with Japan is at a unique level. The Government of Japan had made serious investments in the Republic of Armenia on ensuring the improvement of civil resistance capacities in case of various types of crisis. Especially close is the cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has been providing the on-going assistance in the priority areas of cooperation since 2007.

Thanks to the cooperation with Japan the fire-rescue units’ equipment was re-equipped, seismic risk assessment and risk management planning, the landslide disaster management were carried out in the Republic of Armenia, as well as during the years of cooperation with Japan many employees of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to Japan for training and exchange of experience.

The parties discussed the possibilities of increasing civil resistance and emergency response capacities to various crises and the implementation of joint programs in the sphere of public awareness in case of emergencies. Minister Tonoyan noted that the Armenian-Japanese cooperation could provide a good platform for regional cooperation program development.

The Minister highlighted the issue of retraining experts on the experience of both countries for the further practical application.

At the end of the meeting, Emergency Situations Minister and Ambassador Taguchi exchanged views on the steps to be undertaken towards strengthening cooperation between the two countries, including new issues on the agenda.