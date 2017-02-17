Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 11:26 | February 17 2017

Edward Nalbandian met OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

On February 16, Edward Nalbandian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti and Richard Hoagland, as well as Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Minister Nalbandian emphasized that in defiance to the commitments and numerous demands of the Co-Chair countries of the Minsk Group, Azerbaijan continues violations of the 1994-1995 trilateral cease-fire agreements and accompanies it with threats to solve the issue by military means.

Interlocuteurs stressed the necessity of implementation of agreements reached at Vienna and Saint-Petersbourg Summits aimed at creation of conducive conditions for advancing the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

