Sotk-Karvachar highway difficult to pass

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on February 17 by 01:00 some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass.

Berd-Chambarak roadway is closed. Bagratashen-Voskepar roadway is closed only for trucks.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns, Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar, Ijevan-Noyemberyan, Ijevan-Dilijan roadways, as well as in Syunik Province.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of cars.

