4 political blocs, 5 parties nominated to participate in Armenia’s parliamentary elections

In total 9 political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties, have nominated their candidate lists to participate in Armenia’s parliamentary elections set on April 2, as the nomination period expired on Thursday, February 16, Panorama.am leant from the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).
The CEC has received the documents from the ruling Republic Party of Armenia (RPA), the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF-Dashnaktsutyun), the Armenian Renaissance Party, the Armenian Communist Party and the Party of Free Liberals. Political blocs “Tsarukyan”, “Exit”, “Armenian National Congress – HZhK”, “Ohanyan-Raffi – Oskanian” (ORO) have submitted documents to the CEC.
The registration period for the parties and blocs starts on February 17 to run through February 26, while the election campaigns is scheduled to kick off on March 31 as envisaged by the CEC timetable.