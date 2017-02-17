Clean Armenia program kicks off – PM orders to eliminate unnecessary impediments to tourism and tourists

A regular Cabinet meeting was held, chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Before proceeding to the agenda, the Premier gave a number of instructions. The first instruction had to do with the launch of Clean Armenia program. “I think you will agree that if we are to make our country more comfortable and attractive to our fellow citizens, tourists and investors, we need to have clean cities, villages, parks, roads and other public areas. That is why we are launching the Clean Armenia program,” the Head of Government said and instructed the Minister of Territorial Administration and Development to develop and submit a concept note on the Clean Armenia program within a deadline of 2 months along with a clearly defined action plan and timetable and the scope of responsibility for each entity (government agencies, communities, businesses, citizens). The concept will be put up for public discussion involving the Ministry of Nature Protection and NGOs dealing with environmental issues.

Karen Karapetyan’s next assignment bore on the process of granting entry visas to foreign citizens. “With a view to removing all undue formalities and procedures for foreign citizens in quest of entry visas at Armenia’s border checkpoints, including the application of questionnaires, the requirement of cash payment of State duties, I hereby give a week to the Police Department of the Republic of Armenia to discuss with the stakeholders and submit a relevant draft decision on making amendments to Government Decision N 1268 in a bid to call of the requirement of filling in application forms at border checkpoints. The Minister of Finance shall discuss and submit a proposal on the possibility of non-cash settlement of State duties at border checkpoints,” the Prime Minister said.

Regarding the efficient use of premises, Karen Karapetyan stated as follows: “The premises actually occupied by public organizations not always meet the prescribed standards and, in some cases, turn out to be under-loaded or used ineffectively.”

To this end, the Prime Minister tasked the heads of all government agencies to join the State Property Management Department in order to study within a one-month period the effectiveness of the use of buildings and submit a proposal for optimization and effective use of premises.

In order to address urgent problems in the provinces, the Government decided to allocate AMD1.4 billion to implement school and pre-school institution building, housing, road rehabilitation, water supply, irrigation, welfare and other projects in the provinces.

Given the fact that the mandate of the Yerevan Council of Aldermen is nearing completion in accordance with Article 16 of the law “On local self-governance” and Paragraph 2 of Article 127 of the Electoral Code of the Republic of Armenia, the Government decided that the next Council election will be held on May 14, 2017.

Based on the requirements of the law “On protection of private data” the Government approved a procedure for online transfer of processed personal data between the databases of public and local governments.

The Executive next approved a tender procedure for issuance of biometric passports and identity cards, introduction of an automated system of modernized public infrastructure certificates, granting the right to sign concession contracts for services and handovers. A tender commission will be set up to that effect.

The meeting endorsed Amendment 9 to the assistance arrangement “On a more competitive and diversified private sector” as signed between the Armenian and U.S. governments. The amendment implies allocation of additional USD 4 800 000 financing under the aforementioned arrangement.

The Republic of Armenia and the USAID signed a instrument on August 10, 2015 with a view to implementing a local government reform program. At today’s Cabinet sitting, the Government adopted a decision to include the Program in the State budget.