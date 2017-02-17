Rise in ceasefire violations recorded on the frontline

Rise in ceasefire violations was recorded along the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijani opposing forces on the night of February 16-17. As the NKR Defense Army reports, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime 85 times, firing around 800 shots toward the Armenian positions from D-44 artillery guns, grenade launchers, mortars and firearms of different calibers.

The release runs that on the eastern and northeastern direction the adversary applied D-44 artillery gun, 60mm and 82mm mortars, RPG-7 and SPG-9 grenade launchers, firing 21 shells in total.

Defense Army frontline units retaliated upon necessity and confidently implemented their combat duties, reads the statement, adding the situation across the Line of Contact is calm as of February 17 morning.