 ‘If I were from RPA party, I would say that I am in favor of truth’

What is Harutyun Arakelyan’s connection with the suspension of Democratic Liberal Party-Gagik Tsarukyan talks?

At the recent press conference, Chairman of the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party (SDHP), Narek Galstyan, announced that the former ADL Chairman Harutyun Arakelyan has played a role in the publication of the disagreements available in these days between Diaspora and the Armenian structure regarding the internal problems within ADL Party. Recall that the ADL talks were suspended in “Tsarukyan” alliance because of these problems. ADL Chairman Hakob Avetikyan announced that the party will not participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Aravot talked to former ADL Chairman in the Czech Republic, currently Vice President of the Forum of Armenian Associations in Europe, Harutyun Arakelyan on this issues.

– Mr. Arakelyan, there are accusations against you in Armenia that being in the Czech Republic you were able to hamper Hakob Avetikyan in the process of forming an alliance with PAP. Is this the case?

– And who is the one who says so?

– SDHP Chairman Narek Galstyan made such a statement in the latest press conference.

– Well, the embezzlers of former prime minister’s teammates could not say anything else. They’d better deal with their own party problems, behave more correctly and do not interfere in the domestic issues of other parties.

– Anyway, you did not make it clear, Mr. Arakelyan, are you involved in these intrigues?

– My dear, I’m an open player, and life has shown that it is the right way to do. While your mentioned machinations, intrigues, and bringing militia, KGB and prosecutor against innocent people is the practice of those type of people. They did so that SDHP people turned on their heels in 2012.

– And what happened after that?

– After that, the “Avetikyan group” was roving. My headed ADL was one of the legal frameworks of the Democratic Liberal Party throughout the Diaspora world since 2006, and we were attending the congresses with 7 lawmakers. And imagine that in 2016, the principal party kicked off a congress first time in Armenia with lawmakers invited throughout the world, while this group is ignored right in Yerevan. In other words, the problem is not new and no need to connect it with Gagik Tsarukyan good wishes. And now when you attribute Hakob Avetikyan a Chairman of ADL party in the media, it is far from reality. I do not know what under what name he has registered the party but definitely, it is not ADL, check in the appropriate section of the Ministry of Justice.

– You are speaking against Mr. Avetikyan, but he thinks that you have not taken part in the intrigues against him as you do not have this opportunity.

– He has a misunderstanding about my opportunities.

– Mr. Arakelyan, we can conclude from your words that however you to some extent were involved in those intrigues.

– My dear, I do not care who says what. I’m not going to be accountable to anyone. If some features believe that I was involved, then I did what I did … I have done, do and will do … (he laughs).

– Does it mean that you cooperate with the Liberal Democratic Party headed by Sergio Nahapetyan? Generally, whom do you support?

– If I were from the Republican Party of Armenia, I would say that I am in favor of the truth… But since I’m not from the Republican Party, I must say that it is a painful situation for me. There are very respectful and distinguished friends in both unequal sides, however, it may seem strange to you but I do not support anyone. Let me explain. The “Avetikyan group” wrote an article with Stalinist methods against the ADL Party leadership which ended with a force attack against the ADL in all directions, and as I mentioned, in the summer of 2012, ADL terminated its activities. Now, is the Avetikyan group trying to reign in the ruins? I cannot forgive them even with my greatest desire. On the other side, we have the legitimate ADL with its warm relations with the RA current authorities, while it is an unacceptable politics is for me. Therefore, I cannot be there. This is the reality.