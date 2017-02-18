‘I am against the current authorities:’ Seyran Ohanyan

Members of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian alliance had convened a press conference and Seyran Ohnayan leading the alliance addressing March 1 event said, “March 1 events are the most painful and the most tragic events in our society, the current authorities have conducted and still conduct appropriate works there.” He said that studying the information available with the data collections group, it becomes clear that the Armed Forces has not been involved in it, “If we come to power, we will conduct things in a responsible manner.”

We asked Seyran Ohanyan about the problems available in the government during his term in the office, such as corruption and so on. He replied, “First of all, I do not have any problem with the RA President, apart from the fact that we have different points of views regarding the formation of the state governance system and implementation of management. I will express these views. I have a great respect for the representatives of various political parties operating in the government system with whom I had partnering and human relationships. But at the same time, I have seen all the gaps that exist in today’s government system. That’s why I quietly resigned and there was no temptation. I maintain normal and human relationships will all of them, simply we are going to conduct respective work about the future of Armenia, especially the formation of the government system, especially the merging of economic and administrative leverages that lead to corruption risks, different biased approaches, different features.”

To the question of whether he considers himself as an opposition, Seyran Ohanyan replied that saying opposition is very relative, by the current Constitution, all the politicians may have their involvement in the formation of the government system, “And if you want to know, whether I am against the current authorities or not, certainly, like the majority of the people, so do I am against.”

Note, after Presidential Elections on February 16, 2008, series of protests were held in Yerevan. On March 1, Armenian security forces dispersed the protesters. Police used bludgeons and electric shockers against the protesters. According to the official reports, ten people died on that day. After those events president Robert Kocharyan declared a 20-day state of emergency.