‘I am number one Turkish intellectual who wrote and raised the genocide issue:’ Ali Bayramoğlu

“The Armenian issue in the Turkish state level is in “blockade”, a stalemate, although in the nationalist sector, for example, the question is not so worrying. Generally, the tense atmosphere over the Armenian issue persists, especially at the emotional level,” said Ali Bayramoğlu, a lecturer at İstanbul Kültür University, a politician, and journalist recognizing the Armenian genocide, during the discussion on Armenian-Turkish relations held at the French University of Armenia.

He noted that the discussions on the Armenian issue at the NGO level are quite extensive. “It started after the murder of Hrant Dink,” noted he. We asked his opinion about the Turkish denial of the Armenian Genocide. The political commentator said, “I am against Turkey’s position. I think this says everything. I am the number one intellectual in Turkey who wrote and raised the genocide issue.” To the questions about his opinion when Turkey will eventually recognize the Armenian Genocide, Bayramoğlu responded as follows: “This question is the same as I want to read your coffee cup…”