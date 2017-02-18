Around 600 shots fired toward the Armenian positions

The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire across the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijani opposing forces 64 times on the night of February 17-18, firing around 600 shots toward the Armenian positions from weapons of different calibers, including sniper rifles.

As the NKR Defense Army reports, the adversary applied 60mm mortars in the eastern direction.

Defense Army frontline units control the operative-tactical situation on the frontline and continue carrying out the reliable protection of combat positions, the statement reads.