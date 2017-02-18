Serviceman killed in Nagorno Karabakh

On 18 February, at around 11:45, NKR Defense Army soldier Lernik Alexander Osyan (b. 1998) received a fatal gunshot wound in unknown circumstances in one of the military bases located in the southern direction, the Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry told Panorama.am.
As the source reports, investigation is underway to uncover the details of the incident.
The NKR Defense Ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family members, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed soldier.