Bako Sahakyan recieves Bolivian Plurinational Legislative Assembly’s Chamber of Deputies

On 18 February President Bako Sahakyan received the delegations of the Bolivian Plurinational Legislative Assembly’s Chamber of Deputies, who had arrived in Artsakh to carry out an observation mission at the Constitutional Referendum.

The Head of the State highlighted the importance of the observation mission carried out by foreign delegations from the viewpoints of consistent development of democratic institutions in our republic, presenting objective information about Artsakh in various countries and cementing bilateral relations.

Issues related to the NKR state-building process, domestic and foreign policies and regional trends were touched upon during the meetings too.

