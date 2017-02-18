Brenda Austin and Oscar Lopez Goldaracena Travel to Nagorno-Karabakh to Monitor the Constitutional Referendum

(Agencia Prensa Armenia)- Argentine Deputy Brenda Austin and Oscar López Goldaracena, a Uruguayan human rights lawyer, traveled to Nagorno-Karabakh in a delegation led by the director of the Armenian National Committee of Buenos Aires, Nicolas Sabuncuyan, to monitor the constitutional referendum to be held next February 20.

López Goldaracena is part of the Nagorno-Karabakh Forum in Uruguay, which brings together legislators, academics and social activists, with the objective of supporting the self-determination of the population of Karabakh and the peaceful solution to this conflict.

Prior to the election, Brenda Austin held a meeting in Armenia with Hranush Hakobyan, Minister of Diaspora: “We talked about the role of the Armenian community in Argentina and the constitutional referendum of Karabakh,” Austin said in her Twitter account and added: “Peace and respect for human rights.”