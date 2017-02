Read count: * Share Print

In the Republic On February 19-23 no precipitation is predicted. Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s. The air temperature on 19-21 in Lori, Tavush, Syunik and Artsakh will rise by 7-9 degrees. In the other regions it will not change. In Yerevan On February 19-23 no precipitation is predicted.

