‘Turks and Kurds commemorate victims of the Armenian Genocide under weapons of Turkish police:’ Journalist

“Until recently, no Istanbul-Armenian journalist could not imagine that Turks and Kurds would have organized a commemoration for the Armenian Genocide in Turkey under the control of the weapons of Turkish policemen, and the latter would keep them away from the nationalist Turks,” said an Istanbul-Armenian journalist, a popular diplomat Raffi Hermon Arax in the interview with journalists during the discussion on the Armenian-Turkish relations held at the French University of Armenia. With this example, he wanted to emphasize how the attitude of the Turkish society on the issue of the Armenian Genocide has been changed. Raffi Hermon Arax noted that in 5-6 towns of Turkey where there are no Armenians, Turks and Kurds in the past five years commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.