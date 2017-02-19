Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 03:25 | February 19 2017

‘Turks and Kurds commemorate victims of the Armenian Genocide under weapons of Turkish police:’ Journalist

‘Turks and Kurds commemorate victims of the Armenian Genocide under weapons of Turkish police:’ Journalist

“Until recently, no Istanbul-Armenian journalist could not imagine that Turks and Kurds would have organized a commemoration for the Armenian Genocide in Turkey under the control of the weapons of Turkish policemen, and the latter would keep them away from the nationalist Turks,” said an Istanbul-Armenian journalist, a popular diplomat Raffi Hermon Arax in the interview with journalists during the discussion on the Armenian-Turkish relations held at the French University of Armenia.  With this example, he wanted to emphasize how the attitude of the Turkish society on the issue of the Armenian Genocide has been changed.  Raffi Hermon Arax noted that in 5-6 towns of Turkey where there are no Armenians, Turks and Kurds in the past five years commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Categories: World
Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook