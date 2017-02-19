“Political prisoners?” Vahram Baghdasaryan to Seyran Ohanyan

“If this statement were made during the years of his term in the office, I would have seen a logic but I have never heard…. What do you mean that the representative government is no longer in the government and political prisoners appear,” said NA RPA faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan in an interview with journalists prior to the convention of the Homeland Defenders Voluntary Union (HDVU) commenting on Seyran Ohanyan’s statement that there are political prisoners in Armenia. Addressing another statement by Ohanyan that a “campaign” has been launched against him, Vahram Baghdasaryan noted, “The government is not involved in such matters.” Baghdasaryan also expressed an opinion that the possibilities of pre-election alliances are sufficient. As for the Republican candidates, Vahram Baghdasaryan said that the “public will give its assessment to precinct lists.”

Note, former Defense Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Seyran Ohanyan, participates in parliamentary elections on with the alliance ORO. During one of the interviews, journalists asked him, are there any political prisoners in Armenia, he answered yes.