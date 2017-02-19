Azerbaijan trying eventually to obstruct all ways of solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully

The activities of the OSCE office in Yerevan is under question

The term of the activities of the OSCE Yerevan office has expired but there is no statement on the extension. The RA Foreign Ministry is still abstained making comments on the situation created around the OSCE Office in Yerevan and publicizing any details from the discussions going on in the HQ office. The point that Azerbaijan has a great role here in this issue it is obvious. Back in January, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry officially announced that Azerbaijan has blocked the OSCE budget and the reason is the undesirable activity of the OSCE office in Yerevan for Baku.

Note that Armenia is the only country in the region where an OSCE office exists. The OSCE office in Baku has terminated its activities in 2014, while in Tbilisi – since January 1, 2009. Although the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Austria, Sebastian Kurz had announced that “we appreciate the important and valuable work of the OSCE Yerevan Office and have no plans or intentions to close it,” however, the forecast of civil society representatives is not so optimistic. Therefore, a number of NGO representatives prepared a letter in which they are emphasizing the effectiveness of the activities of the OSCE Yerevan Office and it will be sent to the HQ in Vienna.

“Aravot” asked the expert of the Institute for International and Security Affairs, political scientist Armen Vardanyan whether in this situation, the Armenian side will manage to convince the states forming the OSCE budget that the OSCE Office in Yerevan operated effectively and is not involved in the settlement issues of the conflict, which should be the operations of the RA Government. The expert replied, “Armenia has greatly no problem to persuade the OSCE member states regarding the effectiveness of the operation of the OSCE Office in Yerevan. Everyone understands clearly that the OSCE Office in Yerevan works quite effectively, and the problem is purely on the political dimension.

Azerbaijan has reasoned that the OSCE office has operating not in compliance with its mandate, meaning that it is engaged in the demining program which is contrary to the mandate of the Office. In reality, it is not a demining program but an education awareness program. Baku mentions that it jeopardizes its interests or security and has placed a veto on the question of the extension of the office mandate in the framework of the structure, and as a result, the future of this international organization to operate in Armenia becomes highly concerning.”

According to Armen Vardanyan, Armenia should work with the United States, Germany, France, and the OSCE chairing country Austria to carry out serious pressure on Azerbaijan. The political scientist stressed that Armenia is the only country in the region where an OSCE office exists which also operates in the marzes, especially in Syunik marz where development program are implemented, “The OSCE Yerevan Office supports Armenia to develop its democratic institutions and to strengthen the civil society. The legislative reforms, combating corruption and trafficking, environmental activities, raising awareness for human rights, media freedom, gender equality, police assistance, and the reform of the armed forces, etc. implemented in support of this Organizations are also very important.”

TO the question of what issue Azerbaijan solves and whether the closure of the only Office in the region will not make not make Azerbaijan become more unbridled, Armen Vardanyan replied, “It is obvious that therewith Azerbaijan is solving several problems. First of all, the human rights situation and the level of democracy will deteriorate further. Therewith, our country has become more vulnerable. In addition, Baku is promoting that Yerevan becomes equal in the above-mentioned aspects. In 2015, Azerbaijan closed the OSCE Office in Baku and strives to see the same thing happening with the OSCE Office in Yerevan. The next reason for discontent is that Armenia was always brought as an example, and our country accepts the only Office in the region, the best cooperates with the Office in all dimensions. In addition, Azerbaijan is trying eventually to obstruct all the ways of solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully.”

And is it right to cast the reasons for this situation only on Azerbaijan? What is the role of Armenia’s geopolitical orientation here? The expert replied, “I do not think that Armenia’s geopolitical orientation matters here. In this case, it is not important for Azerbaijan whether Armenia is striving towards the EU or is an EaEU member. I think that in all cases Azerbaijan would try to achieve the closure of this Office.”

It is evident for Armen Vardanyan that the closure of the OSCE Yerevan Office would seriously affect the level of democracy in Armenia, “We know that the OSCE Office is also conducting a serious mission in the electoral processes and the development of democracy. As for the observation of the elections, I think that this structure in all cases will continue to observe the electoral process in another format. The encouraging fact is that Armenia, unlike Azerbaijan, does not give up cooperating with the OSCE.” Armen Vardanyan nurses a hope that in any case, Armenia and the OSCE will find other mechanisms to continue the cooperation although it is necessary to try to exert pressure on Azerbaijan to lift its veto.